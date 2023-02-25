Toluca, State of Mexico.- Red Devils of Toluca FC wants to sign a perfect week when they receive Atlético de San Luis in ‘The Bombonera’ on Sunday. those of Ignacio Ambriz they return home after doing the mischief in Gentleman and Keeprespectively.

Last weekend they broke a streak of eleven games without losing the pachuca champion by getting the 1-2 victory as a reminder that what happened in the last final, where they suffered a historic 8-2 beating on aggregate, was an accident.

On the other hand, they attended the game without playing on matchday seven against Saints Lagoon to give an extraordinary presentation, which earned him a 0-5 win in the Santos Model Territory (TSM) and thus placed in fifth position with 15 units.

Toluca thrashed Santos 0-5

middle jam

Instead St. Louis Athletic is presented in the nemesio diez with three games without winning in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. In their last game they tied 1-1 with the Laguneros in the Alfonso Lastras. With nine digits they are ninth place, -four points were obtained by visitors-.

Saint Louis tied with Santos

middle jam

through their social networksthe Choriceros made a sample of the amount that each fan must pay to appear at the property where the incidents of the match on date nine of the current championship will take place.

According to the poster, the seats: Tribuna Diablo, General, Preferred and VID will be available. Tickets range from $250 to $800. Fans can purchase their passes online or at the box office of the Nemesio Diez stadium. The game scheduled for February 26 will begin at 12:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 11:00 a.m. (Culiacán time).