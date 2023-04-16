The Colombian goalkeeper of Atlas, Camilo Vargashas become a figure of the red and black team since his arrival at the club, being one of the players most loved by the fans and on this occasion the goalkeeper fulfilled the dream of a little one.

After the match of day 15 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX, the Atlas He made it known through his social networks how Camilo Vargas fulfilled the dream of a fan who met at the Jalisco Stadium, a small one of which was his birthday and his dream was to take a picture with the Colombian goalkeeper.

“In Jalisco dreams always come true! �� And if not, ask Gael… �� Happy birthday, little Rojinegro!” Atlas wrote on social networks showing some images of vargas with the little one

It should be noted that Camilo Vargas could not be in the game this Saturday where Atlas thrashed Pachuca 4-1 on date 15 of the Clausura 2023 of the MX League because he presented an inflammatory process in the right knee.

Atlas beat Pachuca 4-1 thanks to a double by Colombian Julián Quiñones, and a goal by Argentine Julio Furch and Mexican Ozziel Herrera, to place himself in fifth position in the general table with 17 points and get fully into the fight for a ticket to the repechage of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.