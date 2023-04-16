Seoul opens warning fire after North Korea sea incursion

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un | Photo: EFE/EPA/KCNA

A South Korean navy ship opened warning fire to drive away a North Korean patrol boat that crossed its maritime border on Saturday, South Korean military sources said Sunday.

The North Korean vessel crossed the Northern Boundary Line (NLL), which marks the maritime divide between the two countries in the Yellow Sea (called the West Sea in both Koreas), on Saturday at 11:00 am (23:00 on Friday in Brasília), which led the South Korean Navy to send a patrol, as confirmed by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

After the North Korean vessel failed to respond to warning transmissions and communication attempts from the south, the South Korean vessel fired 10 warning rounds from its autocannon, forcing the North Korean vessel to withdraw.

The North Korean vessel would have made the incursion while chasing a Chinese fishing boat, reported the South Korean news agency Yonhap. According to the JCS, the North Koreans would have remained south of the NLL line for about 10 minutes.

In October 2022, a South Korean warship also fired warning shots at a North Korean merchant ship for the same reason, and in response, North Korean forces also opened warning fire at the South.

The peninsula is experiencing a historic level of tension after a 2022 in which Pyongyang, which rejected offers to return to dialogue, carried out a record number of weapons tests and in which Seoul and Washington returned to carry out major maneuvers and exercise expanded deterrence.