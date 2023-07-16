Monterrey, Nuevo León.- André Pierre Gignac returned to the appeal of Robert Dante Siboldi to register his first game of the Apertura 2023 with the Tigres UANL, being the hero of the film by scoring a magnificent score on his mere anniversary with the Universitarios this Saturday.

The Frenchman entered from the beginning and in a good action where the Charrúa won the back, Fernando Gorriarán, associated with the ‘Bomboro’ to raise a balloon and leave Rodolfo Cota without any opportunity when the clock marked 8 ‘.

Most of the game tried to mobilize the ball with some approaches from both the local and the visitor. The beast put the royal side in serious trouble, mainly in the second half, by breaking Nahuel Guzmán’s post twice.

So much was the insistence of Nicolás Larcamón’s pupils that they had found the equalizer goal courtesy of Omar Fernández when defining at the near post, however the whistler, Ismael Rosario López, was notified to signal out of place.

The duel was prolonged when the referee went to the Video Arbitration to determine the expulsion of Brian Rubio for a strong attack. Although León was left with ten, he did not give up the attack but he did not manage to nest in the royal cabin. 1-0 official.