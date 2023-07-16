DAccording to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, the end date of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine depends on the extent of international aid. “Now that the speed of the end of the war directly depends on global support for Ukraine, we are doing everything we can to ensure that this support is maximally intense and maximally meaningful,” he said in his daily circulated video message in Kiev on Saturday. Ukraine will work internationally at all levels “to restore peace throughout the country and for all people,” he said.

“We cannot leave our people, towns and villages under Russian occupation. Wherever Russian occupation persists, violence and humiliation reign,” Zelenskyy said. He is grateful to the international partners for supporting the country. “Only the complete liberation of the entire Ukrainian territory will allow the full force of an order based on international rules to be restored.”

President of South Korea for the first time in Kyiv

Zelenskyi received South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on his first official visit to Kiev on Saturday. South Korea is ready to help Ukraine restore its education system, Zelensky said. He also invited South Korea to set up rehabilitation centers. The country has many war invalids.

Ukraine relies on economic cooperation with South Korea, said Selenskyj. The country, with its already ailing infrastructure before the war, needs new energy systems, railway tracks and transport routes. According to the President’s Office in Kiev, Yoon said South Korea would continue to support Ukraine, for example in demining areas, rebuilding infrastructure and entrepreneurship.







Putin Talks Grain Deals With South Africa’s President

Zelenskyy’s talks in Kiev also discussed the agreement on shipping Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea, which expires this Monday (July 17). Ukraine is dependent on income from exports of corn and wheat, for example. Russia is threatening not to continue the agreement, which has already been extended several times, because it does not see its conditions being met.

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin informed South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on the phone that there was no basis for extending the agreement. Moscow’s demands for an end to export restrictions on Russian food and fertilizers remained unfulfilled, the Kremlin said after the talks in Moscow. To do this, the sanctions imposed by the West because of Russia’s war against Ukraine would have to be relaxed. Suspension is also possible until Russia sees its conditions met.

The United Nations, which together with Turkey brokered the repeatedly extended agreement between Russia and Ukraine, called on Putin to continue the initiative. Ukrainian grain is also important in the fight against world hunger.







Russia recently said that the West had a year to come up with a solution. Because this is missing, the transport of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea could come to a complete standstill again – as after the start of the Russian war of aggression on February 24, 2022. The blockade of grain exports was only ended in July 2022 by the agreement.