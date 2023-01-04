The Rayados del Monterrey will receive Chivas de Guadalajara at the BBVA Stadium this Saturday, January 7, in the Albiazul debut in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.

After a great preseason, German Berterame He is confident that the Rayados will play a good game and get a good result when they face Chivas in matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX.

“We all always want to win the first game. We are going to go out with all the desire and with that extra that we all have to take the advantage at home. We know what Chivas is, but we had a great preseason and hopefully Saturday will be favorable for the team”, said the striker of the Monterey.

Germán Berterame celebrating a goal with Monterrey/Jam Media

After being eliminated in the semifinal of the Apertura 2022 tournament, striped he wants to correct the mistakes to meet the objectives in the nascent tournament. “That fall hit us all, but learning comes from defeats. We had a great pre-season, we have to face the defeats, take responsibility for what happened, work hard and always give the extra to face what we experience”, said the striped striker.

Berterame aims to win the scoring championship of the MX LeagueHowever, he also wants to work as a team so that any other of his teammates can achieve it.

“As strikers, we all want the scoring championship, but that is not achieved alone, it is a group. If I get it (the scoring title), it would be nice, but there is an internal competition and it would be good if my teammates got it too. Whoever the Rayados player is who gets it, it would be beautiful, ”he commented at a press conference held in El Barrial.