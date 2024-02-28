Tijuana Baja California.- Miguel Herrera returned as coach of the Tijuana Xolos starting from Clausura 2023, however, his project is not going well in the Mexican League.

In the current tournament Closing 2024 the packin addition to FC Juarezdoes not know what it means to win in the regular phase, a situation that has the red and black club in the lower part of the general table and in danger of paying a high amount of money again due to the issue of quotient.

Miguel Herrera and his disciples suffered defeat on their visit to the Red Devils of Toluca FC (2-0) on Sunday. In that way the 'Louse' He has lost 21 of his 38 games in charge of the Xolos.

Tijuana has even accumulated ten games without achieving victory in the First division. The last triumph of him caressed in the jornate 15 of the Opening 2023 when they surprisingly defeated Tigre UANL in it Hot stadium.

Miguel Herrera has not won with Xolos in C2024

In the current campaign they add four digits out of a possible 24 to the tune of eight games played in the Closing 2024 of the Mexican League.

According to the information provided by the sports analyst, Fernando Esquivelthe Xolos They do not announce a change of coach due to the compensation they should pay to Miguel Herrera if they remove him from office.

The same source reveals that Miguel Herrera He has a contract until the summer of 2026, so if Tijuana wanted to fire him they would have to pay him close to 4 million dollars (around 68 million pesos).

The next commitment of the Tijuana Xolos will be against Rayados de Monterrey this Wednesday February 28th from Hot stadium o'clock at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:00 p.m. (Culiacan time).

