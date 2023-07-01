Tijuana, Baja California.- The Goya was heard until the last angle of the Caliente stadium minutes after the third score by Eduardo Salvio, who found a way to beat José de Jesús Corona to give the Pumas UNAM their first victory of the Apertura 2023 from Liga Mx.

Antonio Mohamed has squeezed the talent of his players to date to look like a club that will fight for the League trophy after their elimination in the first round. Today with solid football in attack he managed to score three times to start the tournament on the right foot.

The first in his favor was the responsibility of Ulises Rivas (25′) when he took advantage of ‘Chuy’ Corona’s mistake in his first game as goalkeeper for the Xolos after fourteen years at Cruz Azul. ‘Toto’ Salvio, later, was centimeters from overtaking the Universitarios but Kevin Balanta corrected the late departure of ‘JJ’ Corona.

Tijuana responded with a shot to the base of the post by Julio González who became an accomplice in the tie by spitting out the ball where Alexis Canelo was. He reacted in an extraordinary way to a span but could do nothing before Fernando Madrigal’s shot (45 + 4 ‘).

The goal was annulled of course offside but after four minutes of review the judge, Daniel Quintero, pointed to the central circle to consider the goal good. In the complement Xolos gave the first round with the left foot of Carlos González (48′), who prescribed the law of the former to the Pumas.

Miguel Herrera and his team already looked to be victorious, but the Capitalinos regained the advantage in the score twice through ‘Comandante’ Juan Ignacio Dinneno (70′) from eleven meters and with Eduardo Salvio (89′) with a right hand unstoppable in the final part of the game.

The next game for the Pumas UNAM will be at home against Mazatlán FC, which played one of the two opening games this Friday against the Tuzos del Pachuca (1-1). Meanwhile, Xolos de Tijuana will visit the Rayos del Necaxa.