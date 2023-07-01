At least 25 people were killed and eight others injured after a bus caught fire on Saturday night. on a road in the Indian state of Maharashtra, police said.

The vehicle was on its way to the city of Pune when it hit a pole and overturned. The hit caused its fuel tank to catch fire, police officer Baburao Mahamuni said.

“There were between 30 and 35 people on the bus. 25 people were killed and eight are injured,” Mahamuni told AFP. The injured, including the driver, were sent to a hospital near the event, which took place about 400 kilometers east of India’s financial capital, Mumbai.

The priority at this time is to identify the bodies and return them to their families.

Police launched an investigation into the accident.

“The priority right now is to identify the bodies and return them to their families,” Superintendent Sunil Kadasane was quoted as saying by several local media.



Images of the place released by the media show the bus engulfed in flames and later the charred remains of the vehicle on the highway. Among the dead were three children, a police official told reporters.

“Deeply saddened by the bus accident,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter. Maharashtra State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed his condolences and promised compensation of Rs 500,000 ($6,100) to the families of the victims.

Fatal accidents are common on India’s vast network of dangerous and poorly maintained roads. The main causes are excessive speed or not wearing a helmet or seat belt.



A World Bank report in 2021 pointed out that India accumulates 11 percent of the deaths from traffic accidents in the world, despite having only 1 percent of the world vehicle fleet. The same report estimated that there are 150,000 road deaths in India each year, which is one person every four minutes.

AFP

