Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Mazatlan FC Gunboats will face their antepenultimate game as a local against UNAM Cougarsin the duel corresponding to day 14 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil held at the kraken stadium where they seek to leave without league to the Capitals.

Those directed by jesus padron They always showed themselves in a state of competitiveness in the regular phase. Sadly, the results did not accompany them and as a consequence there will be six consecutive tournaments that the squad of the Ship stays in the first round.

On the other hand, those commanded by jonathan lazcano mathematically they are able to qualify for the Big partyfor that they need to add three points in their last four official matches to settle among the eight best in the competition.

An error could sentence his illusion for the second tournament in a row. In it Opening 2022 The cats were one point away from reaching the finals, now they are eight digits below the squad that, for the moment, is positioned in eighth place, Guadalajara Atlas (21).

Mazatlan FC will want to spoil the hopes of UNAM Cougars and incidentally celebrate their first victory at home, the kraken stadium, which authorized free entry. The purple ones start in the penultimate position of the table, with 4 digits. The Auriazules They march thirteenth with 13.

At Debate Sports we will let you know when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the game between Mazatlan FC and UNAM Cougars in the framework of the day 16 of the CClausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil.

the meeting, Mazatlan FC vs cougarswill be played this Monday, April 24 at the kraken stadium o’clock at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The 90 minutes will be screened on TVP and on the sports network ESPN, as well as on the Star+ streaming system.