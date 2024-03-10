The Senator Patricia Mercado He assured this Sunday that the women's soccer league Mexican took the proposal to establish a minimum salary for professional athletes in Mexico as an attack.

“They said, this is coming against us. A narrative began of, they want women to earn the same as men and they said that would lead to the extinction of the league,” one of the promoters of the reform, approved, explained to EFE. in the Senate last Tuesday.

In the initiative, Mexican senators reformed the Federal Labor Law to set a decent minimum wage for female athletes, who tend to earn less than men.

In the case of soccer, female players receive an average salary of 217 dollars a month according to experts consulted by EFE, far from the 36,265 of men, which has forced several women to retire.

Even though the football league has these conditions, The director of the competition, Mariana Gutiérrez, sent a letter to the Senate in which she indicated that asking for an equal minimum wage between men and women would extinguish the competition due to the high costs. and that would lead to Mexico not being able to host the 2026 Men's World Cup.

“It is difficult to legislate professional sports because the narrative is furious. I don't know if they didn't understand that what we were asking for was an equal base salary and not for women and men to earn the same or it was a matter of they didn't want the State to get involved. regulate their business,” added the opposition legislator Citizen movement.

According to the senator, Gutiérrez's reaction was different from that of the directors of the other two main women's leagues in the country, basketball and softball, which from the beginning presumed to give salaries above those of soccer.

The presidential candidate of Mexico in 2006 pointed out that after explaining to Gutiérrez that the initiative proposed a base and non-egalitarian minimum wage, the executive collaborated.

“The major professional leagues had the necessary time to prepare, from the moment we announced the project, but they did not do so. Although we recognized that we did not speak to them directly either so we paused everything to build agreements.”

Along with designating a base salary, which must at least equal the minimum stipulated in the country, of about $440, the senators stipulated in the reform that the country's women's sports teams register protocols against gender violence with their federations.

So that he base salary and the obligations of the protocols are a reality, no later than next April the other Chamber, that of Deputies, must discuss and approve the reform.

“We are also in communication with deputies from our parliamentary groups and other parties to get it released. They would look bad if they don't get it released by April at the latest,” stated the senator.