On the occasion of TUE10 Day 2024 underway today, Nintendo shared a video in which there were several announcements. Among these we find the release date of Luigi's Mansion 2 HDremastered version with high definition graphics of the game originally released on Nintendo 3DS.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD it will come out up Nintendo Switch the next June 27. Let's see the video with the announcements below.

TUE10 Day 2024

Source: Nintendo