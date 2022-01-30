Nuevo León, Monterrey.- Tigres Femenil will visit Women’s Tijuana in the duel corresponding to day 5 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil. The felines come from beating Atlas Femenil, while Xolas tied in the double date against León Femenil.

Those commanded by Robert Medina they obtained their first victory of the year at the Estadio Universitario yesterday (Friday) with a stupendous turnout from the Nigerian Uchenna Kanu. The African scored her first hat-trick on the pink circuit, with just three games played.

The Amazonas know how difficult it is to face Tijuana Femenil at the Estadio Caliente, but they gain the advantage of quickly fitting in on any court. On the other hand, Xolas knows how to prevail the advantage of the grass to achieve important results against the most powerful squads.

The women from Monterrey are located in fourth place in the classification with 7 units, a position that is not common to observe in the tigrillas that, since the foundation of the tournament, have taken over the first two steps of the women’s classification.

Tigres began its flight to Tijuana

Despite the fact that they are below Chivas Femenil (10), Rayadas de Monterrey (9) and Tuzas del Pachuca (9) Women’s Tigers It has a pending match against the Bravas de FC Juárez, because the border institution presented an outbreak of infections by Covid-19.

While the Women’s MX League find a date that suits the official programming of the Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil, the girls from San Nicolás de los Garza plan to win the most points to find themselves at the top of the list.

Women’s Tigers Call

The appointment for the Tigres Femenil game against Tijuana Femenil will be for Monday, January 31 at 9:00 p.m. (Mexico time) 8:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). This match will close the hostilities of day 5. The transmission will be carried out by Fox Sports.

