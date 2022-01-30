The difficulty of avoiding meat lies in the amount of protein it provides, and in the fact that some people do not follow a vegetarian diet to compensate for the deficiencies left by the meat.

And (thecourier) website, quoting nutritionist Bexie Turner, says that a person should eat enough minerals and vitamins to maintain a satiating and delicious vegetarian food.

Turner pointed out the 5 most important tips in this regard, as follows:

Get enough calcium: Learn about plant sources of calcium, such as green leafy vegetables, such as kale and beans.

Calcium has important functions in the body, including helping to build bones and maintain human health, so diets must include elements that contain calcium.

Adequate alternatives to protein: It is important to ensure that you eat plant-based protein in at least two meals a day. For example, yogurt can be eaten for breakfast and lentils or beans for dinner.



Diversification is necessary: The health of your diet depends on its diversity, and accordingly, a person has to take into account the placement of a variety of plants, knowing that the more diversity there is, the greater the nutrients.

Plants should not be confined to main meals, but can be added to snacks and juices.



Keep your iron levels high: The body does not absorb iron from plant foods, as it does with animal products, and this means that you must pay attention to certain plant sources that provide iron in good quantities.

Examples include lentils and dark leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale. Iron is important for making red blood cells that carry oxygen throughout the body.

Don’t be afraid of carbohydrates: Some are afraid of the nutrients full of carbohydrates, as they cause obesity, but do not be afraid. Potatoes, for example, help you feel full and energetic, in addition to starch, carbohydrates contain calcium, iron, fiber and B vitamins.