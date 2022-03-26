After having achieved their first victory as visitors in the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League and having added four games without knowing the defeat, the Cougars They will seek to endorse their ascending step in the campaign when they visit the Bravas de Juárez this Saturday, March 26 at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium on matchday 13.

Cougars they have managed to stay in qualifying positions for the league in seven of the last eight days of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil (only on Date 8 did they leave that zone) and next weekend’s duel is presented as an ideal opportunity to reaffirm themselves in the league places facing the last four commitments of the regular stage of the campaign.

The set of FC Juarez It occupies the last place in the general table, with just four points achieved and has not been able to prevail in its field since May 2 of last year, when it defeated León 2-1. Since then, they have accumulated 15 home games in which they have only rescued two draws in exchange for 13 defeats.

In addition to this, the superiority of Cougars has been manifest in the five previous duels between both teams in the Women’s MX League. After the Bravas won their first duel (1-0 in Apertura 2019), the feline players obtained the three points in the following four confrontations (4-3 in Clausura 2020, 3-0 in Guard1anes 2020, 1-0 in Guard1anes Clausura 2021 and 3-0 in Grita México A21).

Likewise, it is worth mentioning that this is the fourth time that the Auriazules have played four games without receiving annotations and will try to make it five for the first time in their history, in addition to exceeding the 503 minutes they accumulated without a goal against in the course of the Apertura 2018 (from August 6 to September 15 of that year). The current sum is 428 minutes.

The players of Cougars They made the trip this Friday to Juárez where this Saturday they will face the Bravas. Prior to the weekend’s match, the university students march with 16 points in seventh position in the general table of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League after four wins, four draws and four losses.