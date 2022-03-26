Welfare Doctor gave cancer patient Marko Viinikainen a lifespan of just a few years – Viinikainen found an “all-lane” sport that saved him from fear of death

Marko Viinikainen has gone through a spectrum of emotions. Little by little, he dares to trust that all is well.

The father of the family, Marko Viinikainen, contracted cancer, which he did not have to recover from. Extremely strenuous exercise helped to deal with the fear of death and restored the joy of life.

Any no Reminds of pain. The legs hit the ground, but they don’t hurt. In August 2021 Marko Viinikainen, 36, runs his first triathlon superman trip like intoxicated. The marathon-length running section feels just wonderful in the body.