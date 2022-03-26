Sunday, March 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Welfare Doctor gave cancer patient Marko Viinikainen a lifespan of just a few years – Viinikainen found an “all-lane” sport that saved him from fear of death

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Marko Viinikainen has gone through a spectrum of emotions. Little by little, he dares to trust that all is well. Picture: Tuukka Kiviranta

The father of the family, Marko Viinikainen, contracted cancer, which he did not have to recover from. Extremely strenuous exercise helped to deal with the fear of death and restored the joy of life.

Any no Reminds of pain. The legs hit the ground, but they don’t hurt. In August 2021 Marko Viinikainen, 36, runs his first triathlon superman trip like intoxicated. The marathon-length running section feels just wonderful in the body.

Related topics

#Welfare #Doctor #gave #cancer #patient #Marko #Viinikainen #lifespan #years #Viinikainen #alllane #sport #saved #fear #death

See also  30 years have passed, why do we keep playing Mario Kart?
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Russian war Ukraine, rejected Russian landing in Odessa. Biden: Putin butcher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.