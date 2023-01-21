Cruz Azul achieved its first victory in the Clausura 2023 of the Women’s MX League. La Máquina prevailed at home 3-0 against Atlético San Luis with goals from Ana Gaby LozadaAlexia Delgado and Claudia Cid. It was the first match as a starter for Delgado Alvarado, as well as for Elizabeth Ríos, reinforcements for this tournament.

While Hilary Garcia and Norma Palafox, other signings at the Ferris wheel this semester, entered the second half. In the case of the front, it took the place of Daniela Flores at minute 63. In this regard, the cement technician, nicholas moralesexplained that the attacker is not yet to play 90 minutes.

“What happens with Norma is that she still hasn’t been able to play 90 minutes. The part of the World Cup affected her, she was working with a television station, so physically she wasn’t doing well. When she arrived here, which is about 20 days or 3 weeks old, He had to work physically. That’s why he wasn’t there to start, “said the coach of Blue Cross.

The cement companies achieved their first win in the tournament against the potosinas. Photo: Twitter @AzulFemenil

On the other hand, he considered that although they had a good performance, the physical exhaustion that the Atlético San Luis. “That also creates a little more space for you, especially if you’re fresh. Norma took advantage of the situation and that also freed her to be a little more in contact with the ball Renata (Orchard)“.

With the victory against the potosinas, the cement companies remain undefeated at the start of the tournament and reached 5 points, with the draws of America Y Tijuana. In this regard, Morales González considered that it is a good start and that it allows them to work better with a view to achieving the objective of qualifying for the Liguilla.

We recommend you read

“The sum of points is good for me, here at home we have to take advantage of the points looking to get closer to the league. I had thought about scoring more than 25 points to overcome last tournament and then in the Liguilla anything can happen. But so far the balance seems good to me,” he concluded.