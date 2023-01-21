Case reported in September 2022 has new assumptions of irregularities; Lieutenant Colonel Cid, quoted directly, contests

Investigations at the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on financial transactions in the former president’s office Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have surfaced with accusations of a possible Caixa 2 coordinated by Bolsonaro’s former aide, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, known as Colonel Cid.

To Power360, the military denied all accusations of irregularities and sent extracts (see the end of the article) of financial transactions in the former president’s personal accounts, for which he was responsible. He said that, in Bolsonaro’s 4 years in office, no corporate card withdrawals have been carried out.

On December 31, Bolsonaro appointed the lieutenant colonel to command the 1st BAC (Battalion of Actions and Commands), in Goiânia (GO), starting in February 2023. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) wanted the promotion to be revoked, but was opposed by General Júlio César Arruda. He was exonerated from the position of commander of the Army by Lula this Saturday (21.jan.2023).

Bolsonaro’s former aide maintained a close relationship with the then president – ​​the military man answered phone calls, took care of his personal accounts and even presented the chief with publications on social networks that could displease him. Among his attributions, the colonel also took care of the personal bank account of the former first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

On Friday (January 20, 2023), new evidence of irregularities was presented by journalist Rodrigo Rangel, in his column on Metropolis Portal. The report presents the assumption that the colonel had operated a cash 2 scheme and alleges withdrawals from Bolsonaro’s corporate card and from Armed Forces barracks.

The suspicions about Bolsonaro’s and family’s financial transactions, attributed to the colonel, were disclosed on September 26, 2022 by a report in the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

In the investigations, the PF (Federal Police) analyzed movements of personal accounts of the former president’s family and people close to the first lady. At the request of the PF, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, had authorized Cid’s breach of bank secrecy.

At the time the case was publicized by the press, the Presidency of the Republic stated that the analyzes involved the president’s personal accounts, and denied that the withdrawals originated from public money.

Bolsonaro and his former assistant, represented by the then Attorney General of the Union, Bruno Bianco, sent Minister Alexandre de Moraes a criminal notice asking for reinforcement of the secrecy of the investigation after the report. Here’s the full (672 KB) of the document.

Moraes determined the opening of a confidential administrative procedure in the STF to investigate the leak of data on Mauro Cid’s breach of confidentiality. Here’s the full (131 KB) of the decision of September 28, 2022.

The Help of Orders is regulated by article 8 of the decree 10.374, of 2020which deals with the functions of the special advisory and office of the Presidency.

OTHER SIDE

Read below what Lieutenant Colonel Cid says when asked about specific accusations he has been the target of: