Case reported in September 2022 has new assumptions of irregularities; Lieutenant Colonel Cid, quoted directly, contests
Investigations at the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on financial transactions in the former president’s office Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have surfaced with accusations of a possible Caixa 2 coordinated by Bolsonaro’s former aide, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, known as Colonel Cid.
To Power360, the military denied all accusations of irregularities and sent extracts (see the end of the article) of financial transactions in the former president’s personal accounts, for which he was responsible. He said that, in Bolsonaro’s 4 years in office, no corporate card withdrawals have been carried out.
On December 31, Bolsonaro appointed the lieutenant colonel to command the 1st BAC (Battalion of Actions and Commands), in Goiânia (GO), starting in February 2023. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) wanted the promotion to be revoked, but was opposed by General Júlio César Arruda. He was exonerated from the position of commander of the Army by Lula this Saturday (21.jan.2023).
Bolsonaro’s former aide maintained a close relationship with the then president – the military man answered phone calls, took care of his personal accounts and even presented the chief with publications on social networks that could displease him. Among his attributions, the colonel also took care of the personal bank account of the former first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.
On Friday (January 20, 2023), new evidence of irregularities was presented by journalist Rodrigo Rangel, in his column on Metropolis Portal. The report presents the assumption that the colonel had operated a cash 2 scheme and alleges withdrawals from Bolsonaro’s corporate card and from Armed Forces barracks.
The suspicions about Bolsonaro’s and family’s financial transactions, attributed to the colonel, were disclosed on September 26, 2022 by a report in the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.
In the investigations, the PF (Federal Police) analyzed movements of personal accounts of the former president’s family and people close to the first lady. At the request of the PF, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, had authorized Cid’s breach of bank secrecy.
At the time the case was publicized by the press, the Presidency of the Republic stated that the analyzes involved the president’s personal accounts, and denied that the withdrawals originated from public money.
Bolsonaro and his former assistant, represented by the then Attorney General of the Union, Bruno Bianco, sent Minister Alexandre de Moraes a criminal notice asking for reinforcement of the secrecy of the investigation after the report. Here’s the full (672 KB) of the document.
Moraes determined the opening of a confidential administrative procedure in the STF to investigate the leak of data on Mauro Cid’s breach of confidentiality. Here’s the full (131 KB) of the decision of September 28, 2022.
The Help of Orders is regulated by article 8 of the decree 10.374, of 2020which deals with the functions of the special advisory and office of the Presidency.
OTHER SIDE
Read below what Lieutenant Colonel Cid says when asked about specific accusations he has been the target of:
- Use of cash withdrawn from corporate cards of the Presidency and Armed Forces barracks: Cid argues that withdrawals were never made from the personal corporate card of the President of the Republic, which was then kept by the aide-de-camp. The use was never made, as shown by bank statements (2019 – 3 MB, 2020 – 2 MB, 2021 – 3MB and 2022 – 428 KB). Cid also denies having handled corporate cards from any other part of the government;
- Agents investigating the case for Minister Alexandre de Moraes (STF) would have found payments from an informal cashier managed by Cid, including to pay off the credit card of a personal friend Michelle Bolsonaro: the colonel claims that the former first lady has been friends for about 20 years with Senate employee Rosimary Cardoso Cordeiro, known as Rosi. Both have shared a joint account and credit card for many years. The money used to pay the bill for that card came from the personal accounts of Jair Bolsonaro and Michele;
- News published with information on breach of confidentiality obtained for investigation by the PF: information from the investigation was leaked by the PF team or the minister’s office to the newspaper. Not even the lawyers involved in the case would have access to the data. The AGU called the STF against the publication of confidential data and Moraes opened an internal administrative procedure to investigate the leak of information;
- Financial operations at the bank branch inside the Planalto were made with cash: the colonel declares that payments to individuals made by the president were made in cash for security reasons;
- The funds were withdrawn from corporate government cards: Cid claims that there is only one presidential corporate card, which has never been used, as the president’s expenses would have been paid through his personal account;
- Indications that looting made by other military linked to Cid, crowded in barracks outside Brasília, were passed on to the lieutenant colonel: says that there was no transfer of military personnel from other cities;
- Police officers asked security for images at the bank branch where payments were made, in Planalto: says that practically all withdrawals from the president’s personal account were made through this branch – 3606, of Banco do Brasil – which is located next to the Presidency’s office.
#Bolsonaros #advisor #accused #cash #military #denies
Leave a Reply