Two days are missing for the end of the regular phase of the Apertura 2022 in the Liga MX Femenil and six teams have not complied with the mandatory minutes of minors. QueretaroPuebla, FC Juarez, AmericaMazatlán and Tijuana are the clubs that have not complied with the regulations.

Of those 6 teams, America and Tijuana already have their ticket to Liguilla, while Querétaro, Puebla and Mazatlan they are already deleted. As for the Bravas, they still have hope of qualifying, but they need to win their remaining two games and hope that the other clubs lose.

So, as far as the Eagles are concerned, Xolas, they need to comply with the minutes of minors if they do not want to affect what has been achieved so far. In the case of those of Coapa, they have 116 minutes left to fulfill, while the border ones are more complicated to fulfill since they lack 382 minutes.

“The Clubs that at the end of the Qualification Phase of the corresponding Tournament had not used one or more Players born in the aforementioned periods (…) will be subject to a sanction consisting of the reduction of 3 points of the obtained throughout it, which will be reflected in the General Classification Table”, reads the regulations of the Women’s MX League.

Tijuana is in fifth place in the standings with 28 points, so if it does not comply with the regulations, it would be left with 25 units, if it lost its last two games in the regular phase. This could affect their classification for the Liguilla, since PachucaCruz Azul, Toluca and Cougars They could beat him on the table.

However, on Matchday 16, the border players will host Necaxa at the Caliente Stadium, a game they are unlikely to lose. So with winning against the Centellas, the team led by John Rome will ensure his place in Liguilla even in the possible scenario of having points deducted for not complying with the minor rule.