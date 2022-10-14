The world of dragon ball It is full of quite interesting characters, this ranges from Piccolo, to the prince of the Saiyans, Vegetawho little by little is taking away some of the protagonism from his own Goku. However, we also have android 17, who was attributed the role of villain, but who now lives a much more peaceful life on earth.

During the chapters where the newly awakened androids17 itself suggests something that would lead to its future within Supersince it mentions piccolo something quite curious to be a robot. And that is that he would like to change the place to fight to a more empty stage, that is because he would not want the fauna of said place to suffer damage in the process.

That brings us to the tournament of power in the franchise of Dragon Ball SuperGiven the Goku is looking for beings of great power to take to the tournament and represent universe number 7. That is where they find out that 17 He is protecting a secret island that is home to animals in danger of extinction, because his concern has always been living beings.

That means Akira Toriyama he could have somehow anticipated events, or that he simply remembered the robot’s fondness for animals and decided to implement it.

Via: plus sleeve

Publisher’s note: Surely everything would have been a coincidence, but it is quite curious that Toriyama himself remembers things that literally happened decades ago. Especially since it is known that he does not have the best memory.