The Pachuca gophersin which the Spanish Jennifer Hermoso plays, beat Rayadas del Monterrey this Monday 0-1 to meet in the final of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Women’s MX League with the Eagles of America.

In the second leg of the Clausura 2023 semifinal of the Liga MX Femenil, Viridiana Salazar he scored the only goal of the series since the first leg that was played last Friday ended in a goalless tie.

He Monterey was the most dangerous team in the first half, but Esthefanny Barreras, goalkeeper for the gopherssaved a header from Christina Burkenroad in the 10th minute, and in the 33rd minute a shot from Diana Evangelista.

In the second part, the Pachuca He reacted in the final stretch. In the 77th minute, Hermoso put a cross to Charlyn Corral, who fought the ball with a defense to shoot on goal but goalkeeper Alejandría Godínez managed to stop the ball. In minute 82, Corral leaked a pass to Salazar, who made it 0-1 before Godínez left.

In the final, the gophers They will look for the first title of their story in the Women’s MX Leaguewhile the Eagles, who eliminated the champions Tigres for two hours, go for their second trophy.

If he wins the second scepter, he would tie with América, led by the Spanish Ángel Villacampa, with Las Rayadas and Chivas del Guadalajara as the second most winning clubs with two titles. Women’s MX Leaguethree less than the Tigers.