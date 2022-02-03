Chihuahua.- This Thursday the team of FC Juarez made the hiring official Jasmine Casarezhis first foreign player in team history. The American appears with the border team as soon as possible to be ready for the following days. Las Bravas were one of the few squads that were still unable to sign foreign players and now they have come out of that exception, although they still have one more place to fill.

Through social networks, FC Juárez welcomed Jasmine Casarez to the Liga MX Femenil. “We are very excited and happy to introduce you to the first foreign player who will be part of Bravas. Welcome to the most fabulous and beautiful frontier in the world Jasmine Casarez. Together we will make history,” reads the publication that has been released on Twitter.

Casarez arrives from the Puerto Rican Sun, is 25 years old and was born in California. Her position is in the midfield and she will be helping with the recovery of the ball and generating the first outgoing passes to attack the opponent. On the official page of the Women’s MX League The soccer player is already registered with the number 33 with it the Bravas would be officially closing their transfer market in this Clausura 2022.

I would have already reported with the team although it seems complicated that for this weekend I can have action. Bravas will be active next Monday, February 7, and if she is ready, she could go on the bench. Jasmine Casarez signed for a more than complicated project in her career, she will try to help her team to get them out of the last places, today they are in penultimate position with 3 units, but not very far to make the leap in case of win on this day.

FC Juárez announces the hiring of its first foreigner | Photo: Capture

Duel against Tigres already has a date

This Thursday it was also announced that the Liga MX Femenil has confirmed that the duel postponed from date 3 against the Tigres team already has a date and time. Through its official website, it announced that the duel postponed due to Covid-19 infections at the borders will be played on February 23, 2022 on the field of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.

Juarez has had a start between black and white with a victory and some defeats that have put him in a difficult position but they hope to get the caste, in addition to Jasmine other players arrived who have already shown their good level on the field of play which has given the confidence of the coach.