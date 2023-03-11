Tijuana, Baja California.- An important night for the Tijuana institution in the Women’s MX League. For the first time in their history they beat Tigres UANL, which has suffered certain difficulties and in the Caliente stadium they met defeat again in this Clausura 2023.

After eight games in the pink championship, in which the Auriazul team dominated with seven wins, one draw and zero losses, a united and powerful team led by Juan Romo appeared to sign an extraordinary victory against the top winners of the tournament.

The task was not easy for Tijuana. The Tigrillas were fierce and difficult to pass, how attentive the keeper, Siena Ruelas, was, and also her defense in case there was one dropped by those commanded by Carmelina Moscato.

When the game was even, Xolas found a way to defeat the felines from set pieces. A ball from the corner by Paola Villamizar would be prolonged by Mónica Alvarado so that Renae Cuéllar could accommodate her left leg to introduce the ball into Cecilia Santiago’s goal.

Previously Dulce Alvarado forgave Tigres UANL but in the second half she did not stop fighting and the prize would come after 65′ when Paola Villamizar sends a hot center that between ‘Ceci’ Santiago and Anika Rodríguez leaves the attacker served to place the 2- 0 that the visitors did not know how to answer.

We recommend you read

The victory in the kennel allows Xolas de Tijuana to rest for another week in seventh place, with 15 points. Tigres UANL will remain with 18 and in the event of a victory for Bravas FC Juárez they could fall to sixth place. On the 10th, the border women visit Centellas and the University women receive América.