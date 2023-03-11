American comedian Dor urged to stop shouting about Ukraine and remember the situation in Syria

American stand-up comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore Twitter accused the United States of hypocrisy. He urged to stop shouting about Ukraine and remember the situation in Syria.

“When you shout about the conflict in Ukraine, remember that the United States illegally attacked Syria and currently occupy a third of the country,” Dor said.

The comedian explained that this part of Syria is where there is oil. He also called the United States “the world’s largest terrorist organization”.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that Beijing is demanding from Washington to stop its illegal military presence in Syria and the plundering of the country.

The diplomat recalled that the crisis in Syria has been going on for almost 13 years: during this time, at least 350,000 people have died, and another 14 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. However, the United States is confident that the time has not yet come to withdraw troops from the country.