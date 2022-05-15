Charlyn Corral is unstoppable in the Clausura 2022 Playoffs of the Liga MX Femenil and is one goal away from reaching a historic mark. While if he Pachuca reaches the final and the lead keeps up the pace, it could become a history of the women’s circuit.

Clausura 2022 is Charlyn’s second tournament in the Women’s MX League and although his first experience did not go well for him, with only 4 goals scored, this semester he has shown his quality. In the regular phase he was the second highest scorer, with 13 goals, just one less than Alice Cervantes.

While in the Liguilla she is, so far, the player with the most goals scored. The attacker from Tuzas has 4 goals in her individual account and has scored at least one in all the games played. She scored in both games of the series against America and scored a brace against Monterey stripes in the first leg of the semifinal.

With this, he is one step away from equaling Katty MartinezDesireé Monsivais and Stephanie Mayor. So far, the 3 are the players who have scored the most goals in a Liguilla, the 3 with 5 annotations. The first two achieved it in Clausura 2019, with Tigres and Rayadas, respectively.

While in the case of the ‘Generala’, it was in the Guardianes 2021 when he scored 5 goals in the Fiesta Grande with tigers. So if he scores in the second leg of the semi-final, Charlyn Corral will equal that mark. At the moment, she is tied with Belén Cruz and Lizbeth Ovallewho in Guardians 2021 scored 4 goals in Liguilla with the Amazonas.

We recommend you read

As far as the Closure 2022, Corral Ang’s brace put Rayadas in an unprecedented situation, as they have never had to come back from two goals down in Liguilla. Now they will seek to achieve it next Monday, May 16 at 9:05 p.m., when they receive Pachuca at the BBVA Stadium.