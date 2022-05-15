Richard Carapaz: ‘I don’t like losing, but I pursue the goal’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Richard Carapaz.
The Ecuadorian is already third in the general classification of the Giro d’Italia 2022.
May 15, 2022, 02:07 PM
The Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos), third at the top of the Blockhaus and fourth overall in the Giro d’Italia, he recalled that, although he never likes to lose, he ended up “satisfied and willing to pursue the greater goal”, which is none other than the pink jersey
“The sensations have been good and we continue in the battle. Now we have to continue developing our plan and it can be said that I am satisfied”, the cyclist from Carchen said at the finish line.
Step by Step
Carapaz, winner of the Giro 2019, he regretted not being able to win the stage, but aimed for higher goals. “
The team worked to make a tough climb. I’m never happy to lose but we pursue the greater objective”, he concluded.
This Monday the Giro d’Italia will enjoy its second rest day to return to the road on Tuesday with the tenth stage, between Pescara and Jesi, of 196 km
EFE
May 15, 2022, 02:07 PM
