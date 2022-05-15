Richard Carapaz: ‘I don’t like losing, but I pursue the goal’

The Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos), third at the top of the Blockhaus and fourth overall in the Giro d’Italia, he recalled that, although he never likes to lose, he ended up “satisfied and willing to pursue the greater goal”, which is none other than the pink jersey

“The sensations have been good and we continue in the battle. Now we have to continue developing our plan and it can be said that I am satisfied”, the cyclist from Carchen said at the finish line.

Step by Step

Carapaz, winner of the Giro 2019, he regretted not being able to win the stage, but aimed for higher goals. “

The team worked to make a tough climb. I’m never happy to lose but we pursue the greater objective”, he concluded.

This Monday the Giro d’Italia will enjoy its second rest day to return to the road on Tuesday with the tenth stage, between Pescara and Jesi, of 196 km

EFE