Mexico City.- Nobody but Ana Yrigoyen knows what is lived within the Liga MX Femenil regarding the issue of salaries received by playerswhich have no comparison with the money received by the footballers of the First Division.

For this and other reasons, he decided to pause his career as a soccer player last year, although he is still involved in women’s football and that is why he presented at the Senate of the Republic an initiative where it is possible to increase what today the players of our soccer get to receive from their teams, an amount that does not exceed six thousand and seven thousand pesos.

«It is true that it is not generated the same, the League he was not born at the same time. They are not talking about tomorrow they will earn exactly the same, they are talking about a decent base salary. They don’t want the millions of Gignacit is wanted that the people of Mazatlan FC either Necaxa They can earn 50,000 pesos a month so that from there they can eventually earn more,” he said in an interview with the newspaper ESTO.

«I am happy to be doing what I always wanted to do, which is to play sports in a fair environment. This goes beyond me and the initiative is not only for the professional soccer is for the athletes in Mexicobut if he soccer It can serve to give visibility, so what better, “he added Ana Yrigoyen who played in clubs like Pachuca and Blue Cross in the mx league for ladies.

In the same way, he thanked through his social networks the support he has received from the senators who are joining his campaign, mainly from Naomi Monroy Yet the network of Socialist Women for working on the proposals that seek to promote real work and decent wages for all.

“High-performance and professional sports should not change drastically based on the gender of people. Hence, they seek to promote reform laws to do so: real work with decent wages for all, with equal access at an early age , and an area with equal presence in management positions,” he wrote in his Twitter account. instagram.