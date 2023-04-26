Rdc, Meloni wants to abolish it immediately. New government squeeze

The Basic income seems to really have the hours counted. The premier Melons pushes to bring the reform to the CDM next May 1, right on Labor Day, to give a signal. But – we read in the Corriere della Sera – not even the latest draft of the income reform is closed. Building Chigi consider the text developed under the direction of the Minister of Labour, Elvira CauldronStill soft and pushes for remove altogether or at least squeeze still the rules on GalGuarantee for work activation, i.e. the performance from 350 euros per month for the so-called employable. Objectives of the premier: to announce a new cut the tax wedge on salaries up to 35 thousand euros gross; dismantle the Dignity law decree, making it easier for companies to hire on a fixed-term basis; abolish the Citizenship Income and replace it with a subsidy for poor families not accessible to singles and able-bodied couples at work.

For the employable – continues the Corriere – the latest draft provides for an ad hoc service, the Gal precisely, just 350 euros per monthat most for 12 months non-repeatable, against 500 euros plus any 280 euros per the rent provided for the ordinary poverty allowance, renamed Gil, Guarantee for inclusion, which also has a maximum duration of 18 months repeatable. But even Gal does not satisfy Palazzo Chigi, where the line has always been: «No subsidy for those who can work». The initial idea, slipped into the Budget law, was that the employable would be involved in training courses to help them find a job when, from August, the Citizenship Income will cease for them. But the floor And failed.

Subscribe to the newsletter

