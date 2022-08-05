Value is 11.4% higher compared to the same period in 2021; margin with customers rose 25.8% in 12 months

Bradesco recorded net income of R$ 7.04 billion in the 2nd quarter, an increase of 11.4% in 12 months, according to the balance sheet released this Thursday (4.Aug.2022). The increase was 3.2% in the three-month period. Here’s the intact (5.3 MB) of the report.

According to the statement, profits reflect the financial margin with customers, revenue from services rendered, insurance operations and the control of operating expenses. The return on average equity rose by .5 percentage points in 12 months to 18.1%, which serves to measure the company’s financial performance.

The results of insurance, pension plan and capitalization operations grew 135.5% in 12 months, reaching R$ 3.7 billion. Margin with customers rose to R$16.9 billion, an increase of 25.8% in one year. For this indicator, the bank highlighted the improvement in spread (difference between funding costs and interest charged by the bank), which reached 10%. Revenue from services rendered reached R$ 8.97 billion, up 6.7% in 12 months and 4.2% in 3 months.

Expenses grew 4.9% in 12 months and totaled R$ 11.5 billion in the 2nd quarter, below the inflation accumulated in the period, with the IPCA (Consumer Price Index) at 11.9%. The value dropped 1.5% in 3 months.

Bradesco’s loan portfolio closed in the 2nd quarter at R$855.4 billion, an increase of 17.7% compared to the same period in 2021. Of this amount, the portfolio of individuals increased by 19.6% and that of companies , 16.6%.

“In line with this evolution and in an already expected movement –given the mix of the portfolio, which has more profitable operations, and the rise in interest/inflation– expenses with PDD (Provision for Doubtful Accounts) and delinquency ratios also grew ”says the statement.