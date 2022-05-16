Mexico City.- Last Thursday the biggest blow that Cruz Azul suffered was to hear from its former president Guillermo ‘Billy’ Álvarez after reappearing after two years as a fugitive in a video where he stated that in future publications he will give his version of the events of your exclusion.

Although employees of the cooperative sent their appearance repudiated after disappearing with arrest warrants for crimes of cement theft, money laundering and dispossession, a new tear could happen next Monday that would make known the future of the cooperative and the Cruz Azul club.

Through an official statement it was announced that Alfredo Álvarez Cuevas, brother of ‘Billy’ Álvarez, who served as vice president of the blue institution and La Cooperativa, will offer a press conference in which he will be informed about the determination of the Power Federal Court in which, supposedly, the rights to take control of the team will be recovered.

The problems have resounded loudly within La Cooperativa and after this last minute announcement there is tension after this presumed decision that could change the future, since the change of direction shook the entire structure.

If the commission of Alfredo Álvarez Cuevas is confirmed, as well as the reappearance of Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, the Álvarez family will once again take over the Cruz Azul franchise that ended on August 1, 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That day ‘Billy’ Álvarez and all his collaborators were fired from Cruz Azul after it became known that the arrest warrants against him revealed by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), which are still in force according to the Undersecretary of Security Public Ricardo Mejia

“There is the record (of Guillermo Álvarez) and the investigation is continuing, it is a case that is pending execution. As we refer to here, justice finally arrives and there is no crime that goes unpunished.” ‘Billy’ Álvarez is wanted in 195 countries, because interpol made a red card against him.

We recommend you read

During this time that Guillermo Álvarez and Alfredo Álvarez left the institution, a Board of Directors and a Supervisory Board of La Cooperatica were appointed, which are occupied by Víctor Manuel Velázquez and José Antonio Marín.