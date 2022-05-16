Dhe West African crisis-ridden state of Mali announced on Sunday that it was leaving the G-5 Sahel military alliance. In addition to Mali, Chad, Mauritania, Niger and Burkina Faso have also participated in it. In a statement read on national TV that evening, the military government announced that it would be withdrawing “from all organs and instances of the G-5 Sahel”. Reason: They would be exploited by unnamed foreign powers.

The exit comes at a time of significant political tensions between Mali and France. In Mali, with its around 20 million inhabitants, the military overthrew the transitional government last May, which was supposed to be in office until the elections on February 27, 2022. Putschist leader Assimi Goïta was proclaimed the new interim president and only wants to hold elections in up to five years. The junta also maintains close contacts with Russia and is said to have hired fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.

A number of armed groups are active in the Sahel region, which stretches south of the Sahara from the Atlantic to the Red Sea. Some have pledged allegiance to the terrorist groups Islamic State (IS) or al-Qaeda.

The fight against terrorists and criminals in the Sahel is the focus of the international military operation in Mali, in which the Bundeswehr will also be involved with up to 1,400 soldiers in the future. The UN stabilization mission Minusma has been considered the most dangerous UN mission in the world for years. The German Minusma participation wants to shift its focus of operations to neighboring Niger.