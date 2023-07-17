In recent weeks there has been talk of the possibility that Diego Valdes could get out of America club both to clubs of the MX League like teams in Europe and although it could be a great sale for the Eagles, they want to keep it because they consider it an important element for what the board now wants to achieve with André Jardine.

Faced with this doubt, America has wanted to ensure that it will have a significant profit with what happens with its player, because if he stays, he will help them win the 14th in the MX League but if he leaves, he will give them a large sum for his sale. , thus They have offered him a renewal until 2026.

According to Super Deportivo, the Azulcrema team does not want surprises and plans to “shield” the Chilean, although the amount has not been disclosed, but it can be intuited that it exceeds the 10 million dollars Thinking of a fairly high figure to prevent it from being easy to pay both in the local market and abroad.

Diego Valdés will have renewal until 2026 | Photo: Jam Media

Currently Diego Valdés has scored 20 goals, 18 assists in 61 games. The reality is that he has not given the best version of himself regarding what was seen in his passage through Saintsin the last season he has made important plays that place him as the highlights but he has not been able to take the next step to consider him as the great star in America.