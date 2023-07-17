Satisfaction and fear

It was a weekend of mixed emotions that we experienced Rome in home maseratifor the first time at home in an open wheel competition after 66 years, and more precisely since the 1957 Italian F1 GP. A long interval that was interrupted in the best possible way by Maximilian Günther in Race 1, author of a 3rd place which earned him his fourth podium of the season. On the other hand, however, the same event was characterized by the frightening accident involving the other ‘Tipo Folgore’ of Edward Mortarawho hit Bird’s car at full speed without suffering any consequences, as did all the other drivers involved in the crash.

The accident

The Italian-Swiss, after the initial shock, nevertheless managed to make up for it the following day in Race-2getting his best result of the season with 4th place, all without counting Günther’s sixth position, which thus guaranteed Maserati a double placement in the points zone. All in all, a positive weekend for the Modena-based company, with the exception of the episode that took place in Race-1 on the EUR street circuit, commented thus by Mortara himself: “After a competitive performance in qualifying, I was really looking forward to the race, but sadly it finished before we started – he has declared – the climb leading up to turn six is ​​completely blind, and when I saw Sam in the middle of the track I couldn’t do anything. I didn’t have time to react, it was a violent impact and I’m very happy he’s okay. Max demonstrated the pace of our car with a podium finish and I am very grateful that thanks to the hard work of my team I will have the chance to race again.”

The ransom

A race in which Mortara therefore took part regularly, moreover gaining the great satisfaction of a placement at the foot of the podium: “After such a difficult year, it’s a great feeling to finally finish in the top five – he added – first, I want to thank my team for the incredible work they did during the night to prepare my car for the race. They are the real heroes of today, and without them the P4 would not have been possible. Building a completely new car in such a short period of time can sometimes lead to some problems, but we were able to resolve the situation quickly after FP3 and were very close to moving into the duels in qualifying. In the race we adopted an intelligent strategy and timed our attack methods well to get through. I’ve been waiting for a performance like this for a long time, and coming back from the position we were in yesterday to achieve this result today makes it even more rewarding. It is a good result, long awaited“.

Günther, the ‘Italian’ hero

Great satisfaction also expressed by Maximilian Günther, especially after the performance that earned him the third position in the team’s home round: “It is an incredible feeling to take the Maserati brand to the podium at its first home race in Formula E – commented – there is a lot of emotion and happiness. We qualified well, had a good race and I’m very happy with the podium. Going into the weekend, it was clear that overtaking would be more difficult here and that energy management would be key. Our goal was to finish in the top five or six, and we wanted to score some good points, but getting on the podium is beyond my expectations. I’m very happy”. More contained enthusiasm at the end of Race-2, summed up as follows by the 26-year-old German: “A great team result with P4 and P6. Overall, a great weekend for us, with a podium finish and another good points finish. I was a bit unlucky at the start of the race: I got stuck on the inside of turn seven, lost a few places and from there we did our best. I’m very happy with this good team result.”