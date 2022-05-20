The cold wave that is still making people leave the house with many blouses in the South, Southeast and Midwest regions, will hit the North and Northeast this weekend. That’s because the air mass that made the thermometers fall in the lower part of the country, starts to rise to the higher regions, while the temperature starts to return to normal on the opposite side.

São Paulo, for example, will have maximums of 19 degrees this Friday (20th) and starts to warm up tomorrow, with 21 degrees, 22 degrees on Sunday and 24 degrees on Monday. Early mornings, however, should remain cold until Tuesday (24).

The southern region continues with forecasts of frost and intense cold for the next few days. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (inmet), Porto Alegre will gain a little heat at maximum temperatures, but will continue to suffer at minimum temperatures. Today (20), the temperature does not exceed 18 degrees with a minimum of 11 °, and tomorrow it should register 20 °, Sunday 19 ° and Monday 21 ° – the minimum does not exceed 10 °.

North and Northeast, which did not face cold during the week, but had rain in recent days, will have the visit of the south winds. The capitals Maceió and Recife are on the lookout for disturbances with the storms in the coming days, according to Clima Tempo.

The states of Ceará, Piauí, Pernambuco and Sergipe will also have heavy rain, especially this Saturday (21), while the rain is losing strength in Bahia.