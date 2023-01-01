Mexico.- The Brazilian Daniel Alvesthe soccer player with the most titles in history, announced this Sunday that he will return to fulfill his contract with the Pumas de la UNAM of the Liga MX, amid an accusation for an alleged sexual assault on a woman in a Barcelona nightclub.

“We are going to the second ’round’ with the confidence and personality that characterize us. Always positive and wanting to change the history of the ‘PEOPLE’. See you soon @pumasmx ‘boyzz’”, was part of the text with which the winger accompanied a photo of him with the feline shirt.

alveswho will turn 40 in May, is on vacation after he played his third World Cup with the Brazilian team in Qatar 2022.

On his days off, the Spanish newspaper ABC reported that a woman accused the former Barcelona player of touching her inside her underwear. The probable victim went to report the winner of three European Champions Leagues to the Catalan police, who according to the aforementioned outlet are investigating Alves.

The Olympic champion with Brazil in Tokyo 2020 denied having attacked the woman and instead used his social networks hours later to clear up the rumors from the Mexican press, which put Alves out of the cougars.

“I don’t know what kind of men they are used to dealing with, but this one here is a badass who never gives up (…) All change requires adaptation, whatever they are called. But acceptance, knowledge and learning are starting points for the smart ones, ”added the former Sevilla footballer in his message.

The cougars began their preseason for the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League since last November 3, when Dani Alves was concentrated with Brazil to play Qatar 2022.

In Qatar, alves He played two games, one as a starter, but he did not get one of the titles that he has been denied in his laureate career, the World Cup, since the Brazilians were eliminated in the quarterfinals against Croatia.

Daniel Alves He arrived at the Pumas in July 2022, as the stellar reinforcement of the MX League in the summer transfer market. The Brazilian’s impact was not positive on the field as the Pumas occupied the second to last place in the standings, outside of the fight for the title, in the side’s first tournament.

The former Juventus player will seek revenge against the cougars in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX, in which his team will debut on January 8 by hosting FC Juárez.