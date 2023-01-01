Already during last summer, Fernando Alonso had announced his signature with theAston Martin for 2023, thus becoming the heir to another multiple world champion in Sebastian Vettel for next season. As a result, although he still has to complete 2022 with Alpine, the Spaniard’s passage to Silverstone has therefore been known for several months, and further proof came from the images of the post-season tests staged in Abu Dhabi, where seen the number 14 for the first time in the British team’s green overalls.

However, Aston Martin itself did not yet have officially presented its new driver, at least until the first of the year 2023. The Silverstone manufacturer waited until January 1st to publish a short video on social media in which it wanted to ‘welcome’ its new standard bearer, who introduces himself thus to his fans with a clear and direct message to launch another challenge at the age of 41: “I am Fernando Alonso”.

Welcome, @alo_oficial. 🤝 2023 starts here. pic.twitter.com/1ajM3tGE5J — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 1, 2023