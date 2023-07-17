Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Problems between fans continue to occur in the Mexican League. Last night, during the match between the clubs UANL Tigers and Lion several spectators were involved in a brawl in the area of ​​the tunnels of the university stadium.

A video released by the social networks makes you see when a group of shirtless fans come to the shoving. In the recording it is not observed that someone distributes a blow since some people tried to calm the waters by separating the causes of the anger.

It is not the first time that this type of situation happens in a match between UANL Tigers and Lion at the headquarters of San nicolas de los heros. In the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League The mounted police had to react to prevent fans of both teams from causing a tragedy before the match.

Anger at the University Stadium

The duel corresponding to day 3 of the Opening 2023 of Liga Mx ended in favor of Tigres UANL one to zero with a brand new score from the French goalscorer, André Pierre-Gignacwho returned to the squad and on his eighth anniversary with the club signed the Auriazul victory.

Nuevo León police guard the outskirts of the stadium

the pupils of Robert Dante Siboldi They add five points in fourth place in the general table with one victory and two draws. His next stop will be on American soil to debut in the League Cuptournament between teams of Mexico and USES.