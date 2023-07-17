Monday, July 17, 2023
United States | In Death Valley, the US, the temperature rose to 52 degrees on Sunday

July 17, 2023
The current certified temperature record in the Earth’s measurement history is 56.7 degrees measured in Death Valley in 1913.

Terrestrial in California’s Death Valley, one of the hottest places, the temperature rose to 52 degrees on Sunday afternoon local time. The temperature was previously thought to rise to 54 degrees on Sunday, which is close to the record in the history of measurements on the whole earth.

In Phoenix, Arizona, temperatures rose above 43 degrees on Sunday for the 17th day in a row. The city was hit by 45 degree heat on Sunday afternoon.

