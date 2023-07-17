United States | In Death Valley, the US, the temperature rose to 52 degrees on Sunday

The current certified temperature record in the Earth’s measurement history is 56.7 degrees measured in Death Valley in 1913.

Terrestrial in California’s Death Valley, one of the hottest places, the temperature rose to 52 degrees on Sunday afternoon local time. The temperature was previously thought to rise to 54 degrees on Sunday, which is close to the record in the history of measurements on the whole earth.

In Phoenix, Arizona, temperatures rose above 43 degrees on Sunday for the 17th day in a row. The city was hit by 45 degree heat on Sunday afternoon.

The current certified temperature record in the Earth’s measurement history is 56.7 degrees measured in Death Valley in 1913.