Through a statement shared on social networks by eClub León reported that the project to build a new stadium for the team has been canceled leaving aside the purchase and sale contract they had with the State of Guanajuato for the land acquired a few years ago.

The document indicates that they have reached this decision since they have considered that the construction of the new facility is unfeasible for the green bellies due to the great economic impact that this would mean, in addition to the expenses and debts that they acquired over the years in various situations such as the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Despite the effort and investment made in the development of the Nuevo León Stadium, it is not feasible to continue with this project. We have agreed with the State of Guanajuato to terminate the purchase and sale contract having complied with all the payments established to date. The ownership of the land returns to the State,” the statement reads.

They also confirmed that the debts they had with the State who gave them support to be able to buy the current León Stadium (Nou Camp) have been paid in full, which were paid with the payments that the club made to that contract.

Finally, Club León assured that from now on they will not seek the construction of a new stadium and that they will focus their ideas on the remodeling of their current venue, seeking to create one of the best stadiums for Mexican soccer right where the León Stadium is located.

“We will focus our resources on the construction of a new stadium on the historical foundations of our beloved León Stadiumwhich will be the base and soul of this project,” they stated.