Monterrery, Nuevo León.- Rogelio Funes Mori had a knee injury since matchday 9 and since then he has been out of all activity, serving two months out of Clausura 2022, the Liga MX tournament that ended for him since that match against Club America.

In the Giant of Steel, the Argentine soccer player naturalized Mexican played 71 minutes in the Giant of Steel when he left the left leg injured, which made him stay without participation for more than two months and the rest of Clausura 2022 due to the new failure of the Rayados from Monterrey.

La Pandilla should have beaten Atlético de San Luis in the reclassification to continue in the fight for the league title, however the poor definition in penalties caused the premature elimination for the second time in this round, going to define the winner from penalties.

After undergoing surgery on April 21 for the second time, ‘El Mellizo’ excited the fans to return as soon as possible to regain his position in the axis of attack, but fate would play a trick on the gunner who will now have the time enough to return to the next semester with good health.

Rogelio Funes Mori missed the second round of the regular phase of Clausura 2022 including the last FIFA Date of the Octagonal Final with the Mexican National Team due to his knee injury, causing him to play seven games in the Mexican competition in recent months.

Rogelio Funes Mori started as a starter in six of his seven games played in Clausura 2022. He appeared against Gallos de Querétaro, Necaxa, Cruz Azul, Puebla, Atlético de San Luis, León and América finishing with a total of 529 minutes played; he earned three goals in his quota.