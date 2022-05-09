US sports compact



Kleber and Mavs equalize against Phoenix



The Mavericks fans cheer after a successful shot by Dorian Finney-Smith.

Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Hockey: Oilers and Draisaitl clearly lose fourth game in Los Angeles

Ice hockey superstar Leon Draisaitl has to tremble again with the Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs of the North American professional league NHL. The Canadians surprisingly lost the rough game four at the Los Angeles Kings 0:4 and had to accept the 2:2 equalization in the best-of-seven series. Game five takes place in Edmonton on Wednesday night.



Draisaitl had the most ice time in the Oilers with 21:38 minutes alongside Connor McDavid (21:45). For LA, where former national coach Marco Sturm is behind the gang as an assistant coach, Trevor Moore, Troy Stecher and Carl Grundstrom were successful in a double pack.

The Tampa Bay Lightning also drew 2-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Center Ross Colton scored twice in the 7-3 win.

Basketball: Kleber and Mavs equalize against Phoenix

2: 2 after 0: 2: National player Maxi Kleber has equalized with the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarterfinal game of the NBA play-offs against the favored Phoenix Suns. The Texans won the hard-fought game in front of their home crowd 111-101, two days after their first win.







The Philadelphia 76ers also reported back against the favourites: The team from Pennsylvania also won their second home game against the Miami Heat 116:108, here too the series is now 2:2.

Four wins are required for entry into the Conference Finals, the fifth game is on Wednesday night. The home law then changes again.

Kleber contributed eleven points and seven rebounds for Dallas in around 34 minutes. The Slovenian Luka Doncic was the best thrower at Dallas with 26 points, which particularly impressed with the line of three: The 14 successful throws from distance in the first half set a franchise record. “The team was great,” said superstar Doncic, “if we play hard, we’re dangerous.”



On the side of the Suns, who had provided the best team in the main round, superstar Devin Booker (35) once again stood out. Dallas benefited from its strong first quarter (37:25) over long stretches. Led by Booker, Phoenix fought back at times, but couldn’t get close enough.

Baseball: Kepler ensures Minnesota win over Oakland

The Minnesota Twins celebrated their third win in a row thanks to German MLB pro Max Kepler. They won 4-3 against the Oakland Athletics. After his weak performance on Saturday, Kepler was able to score two goals this time. With his first hit he prepared the comeback in the third inning. A short time later, he himself scored one of three points that ensured the success. The win keeps the Twins fourth in their conference.

