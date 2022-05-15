It will be this afternoon, at 6:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) when Chivas del Guadalajara they will have to go for the comeback after the 1-2 defeat in the first leg against the Rojinegros del Atlas Thursday on the court Akron Stadiumlocated in the municipality of Zapopan, Jalisco.

But, in the turn that will be played in eThe Jalisco Stadiumthe Sacred Flock He has a pending before his fans and that is to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX Leagueto achieve this, they must first defeat the foxes who go in search of two-time championship.

With Diego Coca in the technical direction, the unemployed 5-3-2 of those of The academy is as follows: Camilo Vargas at the goal, Luis Reyes, Hugo Nervo and Emanuel Aguilera in central, Aníbal Chala on the left side and José Abella on the right; Aldo Rocha in midfield with Jeremy Márquez on the left and Edgar Zaldívar on the right. Julián Quiñones and Julio Furch in the attack.

At the same time, Richard Chain presents a 5-2-3 tactical drawing with Miguel Jiménez in the cabin, Hiram Mier, Gilberto Sepúlveda and Jesús Orozco in the central, Jesús Sánchez on the right side and Cristian Calderón on the left; Fernando Beltrán and Sergio Flores in midfield. While José Juan Macías, Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado will be in the lead.