On May 10, the ‘Inconvertibles’ bill was filed before the Colombian Congress, which seeks to outlaw the so-called “conversion therapies” in the country. The purpose of the initiative is to respect the sexual orientations of gays, lesbians and other members of the LGBTIQ+ community. For the promoters of the project, trying to change or repress sexual orientation and gender identity is a violation of human rights. We analyze it in our program.

