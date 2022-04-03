Mexico.- The advantage ended, this weekend Chivas lost the advantage they had with America in Clausura 2022, which has made it clear that the “worst” America in a long time it is on a par with the level that the Flock has shown in 11 dates, this since the pupils of Marcelo Michel Leaño did not have activity this weekend which helped the victory of the Eagles put them with numbers more than similar in the final stretch of the tournament.

Chivas, who had had a much better start than his eternal rival, has been losing level, a series of games without winning was what it cost him to be in 11th place. Even so, since the beginning of the season he has not left the first 12 which is to recognize that the DT has been able to keep the team in the zone of final phase. What has now been criticized is that he has allowed himself to be overtaken by America, who really had a lousy start, has woken up and with two consecutive victories has reached him to reach 12th place.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: Matches for today, April 3: where and what time to see them

The numbers of both teams are so similar that the advantage that Chivas once had seems like it never existed. El Rebaño has 13 points and is in 11th place as a result of 3 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses, this with 11 games played since on Matchday 12 of Liga MX he did not see action against Rayados by permission of the competition. While America also has 13 points, with 3 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses, with one more game than Chivas.

Chivas and America share a place in the Repechage | Photo: Jam Media

The theme of the home and away games is also a bit similar, but there it is Chivas who has the advantage with a more balanced tournament where they have won more home games, while America has done so as a visitor. The sum of points is similar for both depending on the quality of the visit or the venue.

Even with all that, Chivas has everything in their hands to get an advantage over America again. In a few days they will have their match against scratched where they will seek to add 3 to, in addition to the fact that their calendar is much more accessible to them, which can benefit them to find a better position. In the case of America, although its closure is more complicated, it also has the same possibilities as the Flock.

Read more: Liga MX: These are Leaño’s reasons why Sergio Flores is immovable in Chivas

These two teams have already faced each other in the Liga MX and they didn’t hurt each other adding one more tie to their record for the Closure 2022It was a match that the fans of both teams and the press described as disappointing. For the next day they will return to action when Chivas visit Toluca and América do the honors to FC Juárez.