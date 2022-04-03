Skiing Head coach Teemu Pasanen told Yle that an extension was likely

The board of the Ski Association is due to decide on the choice of coach in just over a week.

Cross-country skiing strong success anticipates the continuation of the current coaching leadership in the years to come. It was no big surprise that the cross-country head coach of the Ski Association Teemu Pasanen said Yle in a TV interview that he would continue in the position.

“No agreements have been signed, but it is quite probable that they will continue,” Pasanen said in a TV broadcast of the Finnish Championships.

He said the coaches will stay in Rovaniemi for a few days to plan for the future together with the young coaches.

“We need to be even better at getting young people to move up to the top adult levels faster. We haven’t been very good at that, ”Pasanen said.

He was pleased that young men in Finland in particular have been successful in the youth championships. Arsi Ruuskanen won the 23-year-old World Cup gold in less than 15 kilometers and Niko Anttola 10 kilometers of under-20 World Cup silver in Norway.

Pasasen The women’s head coach has worked in the national team training for Finnish skiers Ville Oksanenwomen’s coach Juho Halonen and a male coach Mikko Virtanen. In addition to his head coaching, Pasanen has also been the men’s head coach.

Pasanen and the entire coaching management have had strong strengths in contract negotiations. The Finns skied six medals at the Olympics, and the World Cup also won several prizes.

“Yes, you have to be happy with the season. The season went really well. The Olympics were the main goal and they did well. There were also good performances in the World Cup, ”Pasanen repeated.

The board of the Ski Association will meet on April 12, when it is due to lock in coaching matters. In addition to cross-country skiing, there are ski jumping and combined training swimwear.