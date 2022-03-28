The Chivas from Guadalajara took advantage of the break of the FIFA Date in the MX League to make a mini tour of the United States in which they obtained two draws, first against the UNAM Pumas and then against the León, in both games with a score of 1-1.

The 5-year wait to see his team again was felt by thousands of fans of the Chivaswho packed the Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California to witness the game against the Pumas, which ended with a tie at 1, last Wednesday night, in the first of the 2 duels that the Guadalajara squad played in the so-called Tour Flock USA 2022 .

The euphoric cry of goal in the stands broke out at minute 21, when ‘Chelo’ enabled ‘Chicote’ from the right to face the goalkeeper and score the 1-0 with a cross shot. Chivas kept up the pace and at 32′ the post said no to the second goal after a slap by Julio González in a header from ‘Chelo’. El Rebaño’s insistence continued, but Paolo Yrizar’s attempts at 36′ and Zaldívar’s at 37′ and 41′ only scared the university front row.

Unfortunately for Chiverío, the only option that Cougars generated in the second half finished at the bottom of the nets; at 84′ Omar Islas escaped to the right, entered the area and shot to beat Raúl Rangel. In the last play of the game, the ‘Chicote’ took a direct free kick, but above. The next meeting of the Rebaño will be on Saturday against the León at PayPal Park in San José, California.

Once again, the fans of the Bay area confirmed the great support and shelter that visit after visit gives to their fans. Chivasthis time in the second commitment of the Flock Tour of the current FIFA Date that stopped the actions in the MX Leaguewhich ended in a 1-1 draw against León on Saturday night at PayPal Park.

The Chivas from Guadalajara after 11 days in the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX they are in tenth position in the general table with 13 points after three wins, four draws and four losses, and on the next date they will host Monterrey at the Akron Stadium next Saturday, April 2.