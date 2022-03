– Customers buy food at a grocery store with half-empty shelves, in Shanghai, China, March 25, 2022| Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Officials in Shanghai, China’s financial hub and the world’s third most populous city, have ordered a two-step lockdown to try to stem the spread of a new outbreak of Covid-19, caused by the omicron variant. Some 11 million residents living in the eastern half of the city will have to stay in their homes for at least four days from Monday.

From Friday (1st) it will be the turn of the other half of the city to go into lockdown, which will affect another 14 million people. The plan of the local authorities is to carry out a mass testing. During this period, residents will be confined to their neighborhood, all non-essential workers will have to work from home, and public transport will be stopped. On Saturday alone, Shanghai reported 2,678 Covid-19 cases, which represented half of the Covid-19 cases recorded in China.