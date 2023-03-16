Thursday, March 16, 2023
Strike | The strike of cleaners and property managers starts today

March 16, 2023
in World Europe
Strike | The strike of cleaners and property managers starts today

The strike affects approximately 2,500 employees.

The cleaners and the property managers’ strike starts on Thursday and will last until Saturday. The service industry trade union PAM rejected the reconciliation proposal of the national conciliator yesterday.

The labor dispute between PAM and Kiinteistötyyontanje has been resolved since January. The industry’s previous collective agreement ended at the end of February.

Chairman of the Service Industries Trade Union Annika Rönni-Sällinen said in a press release yesterday that the proposal could not be accepted because it did not increase minimum wages sufficiently.

PAM has also issued other strike warnings. The second strike would be on the 23rd-24th. March, if an agreement is not reached before then. The strike would affect a total of 16 companies in the industry, and at that time, around 25,000 cleaners and property managers would be involved.

On Wednesday, PAM also decided on a third strike in the real estate service sector, which would affect the largest companies in the sector. The strike will take place between March 30 and April 1, unless an agreement on wage increases and working conditions is reached before then. Around 27,000 employees in 18 companies belong to the strike district.

The work stoppages do not apply to emergency work or tasks where they would endanger vital activities for society or cause considerable damage to the public interest. Employers must apply for a separate exemption permit for these from the Service Industries Trade Union.

