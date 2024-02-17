San Luis Potosí.- A great game in the Alfonso Lastras stadium I didn't deserve to see a winner today. Atlético San Luis and Xolos de Tijuana shared the points after a heart failure that could have emotionally damaged those led by Miguel Herrera.

He referee He gave a harsh penalty in the last seconds. He central defense, Unai Bilbaohe looked nervous before the payment and confirmed it at the time of payment.

He Spanish He hit the ball very low with his left foot and ended up sending it well over the goal of Antonio Rodriguezwho returned to the starting lineup after several weeks injured.

Tijuana started with an advantage on the scoreboard

Unai Bilbao took the responsibility to break the drought of four games with defeat of the 'Atleti', however he ended up being the villain of the potosinos who still don't win again with Gustavo Leal in this Closing 2024 of the MX League.

San Luis came back with a couple of great goals

The duel began with a partial victory for the Tijuana Xolos with the notes of Lucas Rodriguez (38') and Efraín Álvarez (45+1'). saint Louis did damage with both Leo Bonatini (41').

In the second period the 'Colchoneros' They came back with spectacular goals from Mateo Klimowicz (73') and Javier Güémez (79'), but the border team worked hard for the tie and achieved it with a cross shot from Lucas Rodríguez (88') for your doublet.

Unai Bilbao covers his face after missing the penalty

He referee body He added six more minutes and the great opportunity would come for the Atlético San Luis from the firing squad, however Unai Bilbao missed the biggest chance and the points were distributed equally. 3-3 official.

