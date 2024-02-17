Government says investigation showed signs of “terrorist activities” at the site

The Israeli Army arrested 100 people inside Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip. On Thursday (15.Feb.2024), Israeli troops entered the site. They claim to have evidence of “terrorist activities” in the region.

“Forces continue to operate against terrorist targets in the Khan Yunis area of ​​the southern Gaza Strip. The commando formation, Sheitat 13 fighters and special forces from Division 98 are operating at Nasser Hospital based on intelligence indicating terrorist activities at the hospital,” said a statement from the Armed Forces on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health –controlled by Hamas–, people died. They say the operation disrupted the oxygen and fuel supply at the hospital.

The Israeli statement said the military attacked many targets in the region, where they located combat equipment, including explosives, grenades and weapons.